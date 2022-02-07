Obituaries » Carol K. Martin

Burial Date: February 12, 2022 St. Augustine Church 1839 Euclid Ave Covington, KY 41014 Feb. 12, 10:30 a.m.

Carol Katherine Martin, age 75, of Covington, KY passed away February 7, 2022, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late, James Martin. She is survived by her children, Leah (Nathan) Rosing and Kirk (Jennifer) Martin; grandchildren, Samantha, Elliot, Evan, Austin and Isabella. Carol retired from the IRS as a Tax Examiner. She loved dogs, political debates, reading, listening to music, watching TV, spending time with grandkids and doing crossword puzzles. Visitation is Saturday, February 12th from 9:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. Augustine Church, 1839 Euclid Avenue, Covington, KY 41014. Interment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery (Latonia, KY). Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the SPCA.