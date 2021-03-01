Obituaries » Carol J. Smiley

Burial Date: March 6, 2021 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 March 6, 12 p.m.

Carol Jean Smiley (nee Ware), 80, of Wilder, KY, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born July 7, 1940 in Covington, KY to her late parents Logan and Marcella (nee Schabell) Ware. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Douglas Dischar, and a brother, James C. Ware. Carol is survived by her husband, Bryan L. Smiley, five children: Allen (Kim) Dischar, Mindy (Steve) Burns, Kenneth (Lindsay) Dischar, Steve (Kim) Dischar, Shelly Dischar; two step children, Gerald (Tanya) Smiley, and Madonna Smiley Hansman; two nieces, Kim (Frank) Henley and Karen (Larry) Ware Varney; 21 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, Kentucky from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Covid-19 restrictions apply, masks are required. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Saint Elizabeth Hospice, C\O Saint Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood KY 41017 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA