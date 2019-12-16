Obituaries » Carol J. Riffle Lindsey

Burial Date: December 20, 2019 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Dec. 20, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 32 times















Carol Jane Riffle (nee:Lindsey) 86, Of Covington, Kentucky, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Carol was a retired Bursar from Thomas More College and a former member of Covington Moose Lodge. She loved playing bingo, watching UK basketball and spending time with her family. Carol is survived by her children Jeffery Lynn Riffle (Diane), Lloyd Scott Riffle (Amy Hunt), Sean Riffle (Tammy), Carol Barth (Patrick); grandchildren Rachel, Mindy, Lyndsay, Samantha, Alex, Christina, Lauren, Amanda, Mallory, Mackenzie, Evan and Connor; 12 great grandchildren; siblings Jerry Lindsey, Sue Robinson, Janice Kammerer, Rita Skaggs, Les Lindsey, Jack Lindsey and Sue Davis; many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her son Tracy Riffle and brother Lester Lee Lindsey. Visitation will be held Friday December 20, 2019 at 11am with service and burial to follow at 1pm at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill, Kentucky.