Obituaries » Carol D. Newton

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 82 times















Carol Newton, Crittenden, KY, died on July 2nd, at the age of 82 surrounded by loved ones. Carol was born to Jerome and Violet Klas (nee: Carroll) in 1938. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Carol spent her time traveling and RVing with her beloved late husband William and also enjoyed doing craft’s and cooking. Carol will be dearly missed. She is survived by her loving children, Debra Sylvio, Paul (Christine) Marshall, Gail Peak, Larry (Annette) Newton, David (Betty) Newton and Rick (Kay) Carrubba along with 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, William Newton in 2019. Visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol’s name can be made to St. Elizabeth Hospital attn. Cancer Care 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.