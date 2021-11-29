Obituaries » Carol D. Brown

Burial Date: December 3, 2021

Carol Dee Brown (nee Kelly), 82, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on November 29, 2021 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY. She was a legal secretary for Schwartz Maines and Ruby for over 45 years and she was an active member of St. Henry Church in Elsmere, KY.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna Kelly; her husband, Arthur H. Brown; and her sister, Ann Marie Kelly.

She is survived by her daughters, Kelly (David) Sherman, Diane (Randy) Bibbins, and Karen (Bill) Hudson.

Carol also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jason Benoit, Amanda Miller, Chad Bibbins, Brett Bibbins, Karri Long, Karli Long, and Kori Long; her great-grandchildren, Caleb, Madelyn, Kamryn, and Serena; and her sister-in-law Ginny (Leo) Trenkamp.

A visitation for Carol will be on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 9:30AM-11:00AM at St. Henry Catholic Church in Elsmere, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11:00AM at the church. Burial at Mother of God Cemetery.