Burial Date: May 31, 2023

Carol A. Sparks, 75, of Edgewood, KY, formerly of Walton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Carol enjoyed playing cards and a good Jack and Coke. She also loved her dog, Lexi, but most of all spending time with her family, especially her 4 grandkids and nephew who will miss her very much.

Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband, Johnny Sparks, whom she missed greatly.

She is survived by her children, John Sparks (Tracy) and Missy Seiter (Shawn); grandchildren: Allison Sparks, Jenna Sparks, Justin Seiter and Blake Seiter; brothers, Mike Cioffe (Vicki) and Rick Cioffe (Kelly); and nephew, Cody Cioffe.

A visitation for Carol will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the time of Catholic Blessing at 12:00 PM, at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger, KY 41018. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.