Obituaries » Carol A. Rumage

Burial Date: August 9, 2022 St. Pius X KY 348 Dudley Pike Edgewood, KY 41017 Aug. 9, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 5 times















Carol Ann Rumage, 81, of Edgewood, KY, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Carol was born on August 1, 1941 to the late Bill and Roberta (Dawson) Hammond. During her life, Carol served as the co-owner of Chevron and BP Service Stations. She was a member of St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, KY and very devoted to her family. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her son Joe Rumage. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years Larry Rumage, daughter Angie Kleier (Tom), grandson Brad Kleier (Brittany), granddaughter Jenny Kleier, brother David Hammond (Linda), and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 11am until 1pm at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation. Interment will be at Mother of God Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or St. Elizabeth Foundation (Hospice) 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.