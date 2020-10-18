Obituaries » Carol A. MacCormac

Services are private.

Carol A. MacCormac, age 77 of Union, Kentucky and formerly of Victor, Montana, passed away October 18, 2020. Carol was born November 3, 1942 in New York, New York to the late Charles G. Aubry and Eleanor Cauchois Aubry. Carol retired as a Manufacturing Sales Representative. Carol enjoyed cooking, gardening, and traveling all over the world. Her greatest love, however, was her family. Carol was preceded in death by her Husband James MacCormac in October 2019. She is survived by Son John Winslow (Teresa) and Daughters Brooke Gillingham and Heather Hann, Grandchildren Morgan Hann, John Winslow Jr., and Jenna Winslow and Great Grandchildren Kellan Crick and Grant Durkin. The Funeral Service will be private and at the convenience of the family.