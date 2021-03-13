Obituaries » Carol A. Lindeman Fogg

Burial Date: March 19, 2021 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home 917 Main Street Covington, KY 41011 March 19, 12 p.m.

Carole Ann (Fogg) Lindeman, 82, of Villa Hills passed away Saturday morning, March 13, 2021 at her home.

Carole Ann was born on July 30, 1938 in Covington, Kentucky to Finley and Virginia (Spalding) Fogg. She was a homemaker and a sports enthusiast who loved the Reds, Bengals and her UK Basketball. She was a 1956 graduate of Boone County High School where she was voted Most Athletic.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Linda Munson.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel E. Lindeman; daughters, Laura (Tom) Lorenz of Fort Thomas, Amy (Jim) Wimberg of Mount Lookout, Ohio and Jennifer (Scott) Kappas of Edgewood; and seven grandchildren, Matthew Lorenz, Lindsey Lorenz, Molly Wimberg, Heidi Wimberg, Jay Kappas, Caroline Kappas and Charlotte Kappas.

Visitation is 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Covington. A Catholic Blessing will follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.