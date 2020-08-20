Obituaries » Carol A. Kremer

Burial Date: August 24, 2020 St. Joseph Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 Aug. 24, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Carol Ann Kremer (nee. Wagner), 83, passed away on Thursday, August 20th at her residence in Cold Spring, KY. She was a homemaker and member of St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. Carol was born July 28, 1937 in Covington, KY to Paul & Charlotte (nee. Ziegler) Wagner. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald P. Kremer; sister, Lynn Mahon, brothers, Don, Roger & Paul Wagner. Carol is survived by her daughters, Beth (Scott) Kramer, Lori Kremer, Mary Kay (Mike) Casebolt, Vikki Kremer; son, Donald (Sherry) Kremer; 15 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Monday, August 24th at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring with Msgr. Gerald Reinersman, officiating. Interment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to Covid-19 and family request, social distancing and masks are required.