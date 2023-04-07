Obituaries » Carlos R. Helton

Burial Date: April 11, 2023 Don Catchen and Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018 April 11, 6 p.m.

Carlos R. Helton, 62, of Cincinnati passed away on April 7th of 2023. Carlos was born on December 22nd, 1962 to Pattricia Helton in Kenton County, Kentucky.

Carlos graduated from Boone County High School and went to community college for computers. Carlos was employed by many companies and most recently as

machinist. In the 1980’s he met Penny Helton and wed her to have three children; Shannon, William and Doug. He enjoyed working on Volkswagon beetles, being

outdoors in the mountains and loved music. He is predeceased in death by his brother Daryl Williams, his grandfather Ray Helton and Grandmother Vi Helton,his Grandmother Nora Langford and Grandmother Tricia Helton. He is survived by his siblings Don Reilly and Kimberly Jones and three his children.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 11, 2023 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Memorial Service will follow at 6:00pm.