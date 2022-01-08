Obituaries » Carlene Humphrey

Burial Date: January 13, 2022 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, K Jan. 13, 7 p.m.

Humphrey, Carlene,58 of Independence, KY. passed away on January 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Carlene was a self employed home nurse. She is preceded by her Husband; Dennis Humphrey Sr., Parents; Parents; James and Lola Martin, Brothers; Lonnie Martin, Harvey Martin, Perry Martin, Sister; Elizabeth Ann Martin. Carlene is survived by her Son; Dennis Humphrey, Daughters; Lola Jones, Denise Humphrey, Jessica Humphrey, Brothers; Billy Martin,James Martin, Clifford Martin, Ray Martin, Sisters; Thelma Craig, Marie Blaut, Grandchildren; Michael, Dennis, Ke’Mara, Anastasia, Mackenzie, Liam, Maimouna, Aissata, Zayna, Harper, August, Kannon, Waylon, and Lennox. Visitation will be held on Thursday January 13, 2022 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Service will follow at 7:00pm.