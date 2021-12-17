Obituaries » Carl W. Budai

Burial Date: December 22, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike BURLINGTON, KY 41005 Dec. 22, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 59 times















Carl William Budai, 79 of Florence, passed away on December 17, 2021 with his wife by his side. Carl proudly served his country in the Untied States Army. After his service he worked for US Bank for 35 years and retired to work Security at the mall for 9 years.

Carl is survived by his wife of 51 years: Joy Budai (Ryle), son: Alan Wayne Budai, and sister: Louise Hunley. He was preceded in death by his parents: Alex and Viola Budai, brother: Bob Budai, and sister: Betty Budai.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 9:00am to 11:00am at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington. Services will immediately follow at 11:00 am with burial to take place at Big Bone Baptist Cemetery, Union, KY. A reception will follow at Hebron Baptist Church.