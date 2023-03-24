Obituaries » Carl V. Goodin, Sr.

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: March 29, 2023 St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church 4026 River Rd Cincinnati, OH 45204 March 29, 10:30 a.m.

Carl V. Goodin Sr., 90, passed away on March 24, 2023. Carl proudly served his country in the United Sates Air Force in the Korean War. Carl also served as the police chief of Cincinnati before retiring in 1976. Carl then continued to work and retired again in 1996 after being a Corporate Vice President for Frisch’s Restaurants Inc. He was a long-time member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Parish. In his free time, he loved to spend time with his family, go golfing, target shooting, and following UK basketball.

Carl was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years: Barbara “Bobbie” Goodin, daughter-in-law: Vicki Goodin, sister-in-law: Thelma Benson, brothers: Joseph and William Goodin. He is survived by his children: Carl Goodin Jr and Jennifer (Greg) Neal, grandchildren: Jessica (Travis) Beard, Vince Goodin, Katelyn Neal and Brett Neal, sister: Mary Ann Gordon, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on March 29, 2023 at 10:30am at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 4026 River Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45204. Following the mass, Carl will be entombed at Old St. Joseph Cemetery.