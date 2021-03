Obituaries » Carl Runion

Runion, Carl, 88 of Erlanger, Ky. passed away on March 8,2021. Carl is preceded by his Parents; Lewis and Ethel Runion. He is survived by his Wife; Mira Runion, Daughter; Tonia Ritchie, Brother; Boyd Runion. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.