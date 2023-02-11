Obituaries » Carl J. Tillery

Burial Date: February 17, 2023 3285 Mills Rd Taylor Mill, KY 41015 Feb. 17, 11 a.m.

Carl J. Tillery, Passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the age of 88 years old. Carl was preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve Tillery, brother, Tom Tillery and sisters, Patricia Gripshover, Lois Hardin and Joanne Watkins. He leaves behind his wife, Marilyn, daughter, Diane (Jeff) Chambers, Jim (Tracie) Tillery and Patrick (Kristin) Tillery. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and a sister, Marilyn Gillespie. Carl retired from United Parcel Service. He loved playing golf and volunteering, especially tutoring first graders. Visitation is Friday, February 17th from 10:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Patrick Church, 3285 Mills R, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home.