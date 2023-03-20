Obituaries » Carl J. Schuchter

Burial Date: March 27, 2023 St. Paul's United Church of Christ 1 N. Jefferson St. Alexandria, KY 41001 March 27, 12 p.m.

Carl Joseph Schuchter, 84, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Monday March 20, 2023 at The Seasons of Alexandria. Carl was born in Newport, KY on February 1, 1939, to his late parents, Carl and Flora (nee Swiss) Schuchter. Carl was a retired mechanical engineer for Klockner Windsor of Erlanger, KY. He was a very active member of the “Monday Men” of Saint Paul United Church of Christ, Alexandria, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Robert Schuchter. Carl is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Ann Schuchter (nee Tallon); two sons, David (Linda) Schuchter and Douglas (Michelle) Schuchter; seven grandchildren: Alexandra, Nicole, Joshua, Jessie, Jamie, Hunter and Jadon; two great grandsons: Crue and Indy. Visitation Monday, March 27, 2023, at Saint Paul United Church of Christ, 1 N Jefferson Street, Alexandria, KY 41001 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Paul Forrey officiating. Interment to follow in the Alexandria Cemetery.