Obituaries » Carl G. Witbeck

Carl Greggory Witbeck, 68, of Crescent Springs, KY, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Carl retired as an administrative assistant.

Most people will remember him for his days as a DJ at Tracx, The Cage and other clubs around Cleveland.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Bonnie Witbeck

He leaves behind his loving husband of 8 years, Doug Drafts; and his sisters, Lorrie Frawley and Christi Young.

Carl also leaves behind several Nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Charity of Donor’s Choice.