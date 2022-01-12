Obituaries » Carl A. Leming

Burial Date: January 17, 2022

Carl Allen Leming, age 98 of Union, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Carl was a WW II Veteran and later retired as an Airline Captain from Delta Airlines. He was an inductee into the Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Mason’s Good Faith Lodge #95. He is survived by his wife of 77 years Mabelle “Buzzy” Leming, son Mark (Kathy) Leming, grandchildren Marcus Leming, Brent (Lauren) Leming, Trisha (Dallas) Maines and 7 great grandchildren and sister JoAnn (John) Gillespie. He is preceded in death by his daughter Chandra (Leverett) Butts, 2 brothers John and Sam Leming. Services are to be held Monday, January 17, 2022 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042 with visitation from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM with burial immediately following at Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY.