Obituaries » Candace R. McNabb

Burial Date: January 3, 2023 Stith Funeral Home (Florence) 7500 US Hwy 42 FLORENCE, KY 41042 Jan. 3, 12 p.m.

Candace Rose McNabb (neé: Craynon), 80 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 30, 2022. Candace was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to her late parents, William Lester and Mabel Lois Candy Craynon Underwood. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Charles McNabb; her dear children, Jimmy McNabb (Tracy), Andy McNabb (Kelly), and Brad McNabb (Amy); and her beloved grandchildren, Tiffini, Taylor, Allyson, Elle, Claire, Isabella, Brooks, and Quinn McNabb. Candace will be remembered for her love of God, family, U.K. Basketball, and reading. She was an active member of Crescent Springs Church of God. Friends and family will gather for a visitation on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Burlington Cemetery, Burlington, Kentucky.