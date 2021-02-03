Obituaries » C. Wayne Purtilar

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: February 9, 2021 Mary Queen of Heaven Church 1150 Donaldson Hwy. Erlanger, KY 41018 Feb. 9, 11 a.m.

Wayne Purtilar, 97, died on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Wayne was a proud WWII veteran, having served as a Radioman 1stClass in the United States Navy on the submarine chaser USS SC 1059. He also served as a Second Lieutenant, Infantry, in the Alaska National Guard at the time of the Korean War. Wayne was employed by the Federal Aviation Administration as the Deputy Chief Air Traffic Controller at the Greater Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky International Airport, and retired in 1977 after 32 years of service to the United States of America. He was one of the original parishioners of Mary, Queen of Heaven Church and a strong advocate of Catholic School education. His loving wife of 67 years, Bonnie Purtilar ,parents, Harold George Gruenenfelder and Mabel Marie Purtilar, son Mark Purtilar and grandson, Nicholas Weaver, preceded him in death. He will be dearly missed by his loving daughter: Diane (Gary) Chapman, of Branford, CT, daughter-in-law: Chesla Purtilar of Williamsburg, OH, grandchildren: Mark (Jacqueline) Chapman, Chet Purtilar, Libby Chapman and Elyse (Aaron) Adams; great-grandchildren: Abby, Cameron and Cole, sister: Patricia Kruger of Springfield, IL, his best friend: Jamie Marshall, dear caregiver: Norma McIntosh, as well as extended family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mary, Queen of Heaven Church in Erlanger, KY with entombment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY.