Obituaries » Buelah R. Mitchell

Beulah Rae Mitchell nee: Collis died and joined her husband in Heaven on May 4, 2020 at the age of 97. She is remembered as having a hard working and giving nature. Rae, as she went by, graduated from Lloyd High School in 1941, where she spent time as a cheerleader and in various school clubs. After high school, Rae went on to work for newly opened Greater Cincinnati Airport. She originally helped pilots, gathering weather information. Later, Rae became the secretary for the general manager of TWA. 1959 was a big year for Rae. She not only switched jobs to become the secretary for Lloyd high school, she married the love of her life Maurice Mitchell. Together they were active members of Immanuel United Methodist Church. Rae devoted much of her time to helping others. She was a founding member of the Bettie Carter Morgan Woman’s Club where she spent countless hours volunteering for good causes. Rae was also a Sunday School teacher and original member of the Lloyd Alumni Association. She will be missed by those who survive her, brother, Terry Collis and wife Sandi Collis; nephew, Douglas Collis, the DeLong Family and her many other family, friends and neighbors. Rae joins her beloved Maurice in death. A private service will be held for Rae at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Donations can be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church 2551 Dixie Hwy, Lakeside Park, KY 41017, Lloyd Memorial High School attn. Alumni Association 450 Bartlett Ave, Erlanger, KY 41018 or to Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes Attn: Development Department1115 Ashgrove Rd Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356.