Obituaries » Bruce W. Stangle

Bruce Wayne Stangle, age 74, passed away on March 29, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 30, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Walter and Charlene Stangle. Bruce attended both Mariemont and Withrow High School. He married Georgia Ann Stangle (Bowman) on July 24, 1982. Bruce worked as Parking Lot Attendant in Cincinnati for over two decades, where he received notoriety in a local magazine. In his spare time, Bruce enjoyed fishing when he could, and watching his two granddaughters play. He is survived by his wife, Georgia, son Bruce Arthur, and two granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his youngest son, Brian Anthony. A gathering will be held at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home-Kellogg, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 11am-12pm.