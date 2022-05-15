A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Bruce Sandborn, Jr.

May 15, 2022

Services are at the convenience of the family.

Sandborn, Bruce Jr.,72, of Erlanger, KY. passed away on May 15, 2022. Bruce is preceded by his Father; Bruce Sandborn, Wife; Madeline Sandborn. He is survived by his Mother; Mary Sandborn, Daughter; Heather Sandborn, Sisters; Marlene(Ron) McDiarmid, Cherrille(Curt)Swisher. Grandchild; Bryan Sandborn. Services are at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.



