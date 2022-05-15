Obituaries » Bruce Sandborn, Jr.

Sandborn, Bruce Jr.,72, of Erlanger, KY. passed away on May 15, 2022. Bruce is preceded by his Father; Bruce Sandborn, Wife; Madeline Sandborn. He is survived by his Mother; Mary Sandborn, Daughter; Heather Sandborn, Sisters; Marlene(Ron) McDiarmid, Cherrille(Curt)Swisher. Grandchild; Bryan Sandborn. Services are at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.