Bruce O. Poinsett, Sr.

Burial Date: December 16, 2021 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

Bruce Oliver Poinsett Sr., 74 of Cold Spring, Kentucky passed away on December 6, 2021 at St Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY.

Bruce was born September 29, 1947 in Dayton, KY to Oliver and Alice Howe Poinsett.

Bruce was a graduate of Newport High School, class of 1965. During school he was a Sports Writer for the Ky Post. He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Newport, Kentucky. Bruce was an Artist who loved doing portraits of people. His favorite movies were the Disney Movies followed by Western Movies with John Wayne. He had a great sense of humor loving Halloween, music when he played the guitar and he loved Elvis, camping , and the University of Kentucky sports.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 53 years, Juanita (nee Fronk) Poinsett, daughter, Rebecca (Brandon Baxter) Campbell, sons, Bruce (Kimberly) Poinsett, Jr., Kevin (Lacie) Poinsett, Nephew, Bobby Hoffman, 6 grandchildren, Lydia, Zachary, Elizabeth, Branson, Eli, and River, 3 great grandchildren, Jeremiah, Lincoln, and Kyren.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue with Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 pm.