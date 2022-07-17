Obituaries » Bruce D. Dodds

Burial Date: July 21, 2022

Bruce D. Dodds, 77, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Edgewood. Bruce was born January 22, 1945, in Cincinnati, OH to his late parents, Bruce Thomas Dodds and Nora Claire Dodds (nee Gore). He was a retired expeditor for Priority Dispatch. Bruce was also an accomplished musician and was the drummer for various bands including country, pop and doo wop. Bruce loved boating, watching golf and cheering on the Reds. Bruce is survived by his wife, Carlene Dodds (nee Robertson); two children, Pamela (Tim) Smith and Courtney (Mark) Blocher; a sister, Patricia Johnson; five grandchildren: Justin Witt, Alex Smith, Sydney Smith, Brody Blocher and Elena Blocher; one great grandson, Elvis Smith. Visitation 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington Street, Alexandria, KY 41001. Funeral service 10:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Interment in Saint Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Association, 700 Wessel Dr #181473, Fairfield, OH 45018 or American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.