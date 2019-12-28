Obituaries » Brigitte S. Gerdes

Burial Date: January 3, 2020

Brigitte Semadeni Gerdes, age 78, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019, after a long courageous fight against Parkinson’s. She was born on June 25, 1941, in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. Brigitte studied nutrition in Zurich and loved her Swiss chocolate, the Alps and family. She moved to the US in 1974 and became a US citizen in 1989. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Pietro Semadeni. Brigitte is survived by her ever-caring husband George Gerdes and her sons Ray Semadeni (Beth) and Fortunat Semadeni (Robin). Also surviving are her step children Heidi Graf (Russell), George Gerdes Jr, Sylvia Gerdes, Erika Redder (Alfred), Ralph Gerdes (Leigh Ann) and Ronnie Gerdes (Yvette). Her sisters from Switzerland are Katrin Hauser (Robert) and Silla Homberger (Konrad). Brigitte’s grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, are Allison, Caroline, Will, Jack, Sophie, Gabby, Johnny, Russell, Andrew, Ellis, Audrey, Emily, Julia, Anna, Ava, Jackson, Matilda and Amelia. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00am until 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements.