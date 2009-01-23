Obituaries » Brianna M. Mann

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Brianna Marie Mann 11yr., passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, after an 18 month hard-fought battle with cancer at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 23, 2009, to Eric and Amanda Mann of Florence. Her little baby cousin Griffin Jordan Sullivan preceded her in death. Also surviving are her siblings Aliza Nicole Mann, Logan Charles Mann and Marley Noelle Mann, maternal grandparents Gregory and Karen Sullivan, paternal grandparents Charles and Lourdes Mann, and great-grandparents. Also, surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 5pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Cure Starts Now Foundation 10280 Chester Rd Cincinnati OH 45215