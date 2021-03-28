Obituaries » Brian P. Holtz

Burial Date: March 31, 2021 St. Agnes Church 1680 Dixie Hwy. Fort Wright, KY 41011 March 31, 7 - 8 p.m.

Brian Paul Holtz, 39, of Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away on Sunday, March 28th at University of Cincinnati Hospital. An untimely goodbye is bid to this young father, husband, son, brother and friend. Brian cherished life, his relationships and God. His wife and children were his world, and all were better for knowing him. Brian was also an Investment Executive with Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati. He is survived by his parents, Bill & Mary (nee. Cohorn) Holtz; wife, Kelly (nee. Goedde) Holtz; sons, Devin Davis and Adam & Luke Holtz and sister, Jennifer (Matt) Sheffel. Visitation will be held from 3:30-7 p.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 31st at St. Agnes Church, Ft. Wright, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 600 E. Main St., Louisville, KY 40202 or St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Wright, KY 41011.