Obituaries » Brian J. Shipman

Burial Date: February 3, 2022 Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North Feb. 3, 11 a.m. 11:00 AM

Obituary Viewed 82 times















Brian J. Shipman, passed away peacefully at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center on January 24, 2022 at the age of 58. Brian was the son of William E. “Mike” and Margie Shipman. He was a US Army veteran of the Gulf Wars.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings: Barbara Tackett, Kathy (Harry) Deel, Karen (Jerry) Landwehr, Michael (Lori) Shipman, Linda (Stephen) Holderness and Keith Shipman. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Interment service will be held at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM.