Brian E. Snelling

Brian Earl Snelling, 65, of Hebron, KY, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, surrounded by his

loving family. Born in Covington, KY on November 3, 1956, he was the son of the late Russell Harold Snelling

and Betty Lou (Goodridge) Lancaster. Brian was a 1974 graduate of Conner High School in Hebron, KY. He was a Kentucky Colonel who enjoyed fishing, hunting and trap shooting. Brian will be remembered for his infectious good humor and his ability to make people laugh. In addition to his parents, Brian was preceded in death by his brother: Russell Snelling. Brian is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years: Delorise (Cook) Snelling; daughters: Jennifer (Erich) Wasser, Jamie (Tim) Hubbard and Brianne (Gary) Lilly and 7 grandchildren, Daniel Wasser, Taylor Wasser, Payton Hubbard, Branson Hubbard, Tanner Lilly, Abigail Lilly and Aubrey Lilly. A Celebration of Brian’s Life will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. in Taylorsport, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.