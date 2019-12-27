Obituaries » Brenda S. Weaver Powell

Burial Date: December 31, 2019

Brenda Sue Powell Weaver, age 69, of Independence, KY, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was a retired custodian for Beechgrove Elementary School and a member of New Hope Tabernacle Church of God in Walton, KY. Sue enjoyed camping, fishing, listening to music, celebrating Derby Day, and spending time with her grandkids. Her parents, Ellis and Virginia Powell, step-son, Michael Allen Weaver, and brother, Daniel Issac, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband (of 37 years), Darryl R. Weaver; children, Jennifer Renae Strong (Reggie Cheek), Amy Thacker (Jason), Jamie Thomas, Denise Coghill (Willie Scharf), and Darla Scharf (Ben); fourteen grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. The funeral service will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Tabernacle Church of God, 1400 Walton Nicholson Rd., Walton, KY 41094.