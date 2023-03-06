Obituaries » Brenda S. Parton Witt

Burial Date: March 14, 2023 Serenity Funeral Care 40 West 6th Street Covington, KY 41011 March 14, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 116 times















Brenda Sue (nee: Witt) Parton, 71, of Nicholasville, KY, formerly of Cincinnati, OH and Northern Kentucky, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 6, 2023. Born in Covington, KY, on March 3, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Willadene and Jeff Witt. Brenda loved sunflowers and enjoyed collecting anything that had to do with sunflowers. She also loved reading, taking walks and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her 1st husband: James Spicer; 2nd husband: George Warth; 3rd husband: Robert Parton and brother: Jeffrey Witt. Brenda is survived by her daughters: Lana Spicer, Diana (Christopher) Greene, Georgeatte (Rhett Kenney) Warth and Brandy (Vannie Mclaughlin) Warth; sisters: Diane (Rick) Ritchie, Sandra (Clyde) Powers and Emiley Glenn; grandchildren: Adam Spicer, Shayne Spicer, Dustyn Eaton, Miles Points, Sarah Kenney, Samantha Mclaughlin, Cody Mclaughlin, Alex Mclaughlin, Christian Mclaughlin and Sophia Mclaughlin; 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be forever in our hearts and treasured memories. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 12:00 P.M. (Noon) until the Funeral Service at 1:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Services will be officiated by Pastor Mike Sweeney. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY.