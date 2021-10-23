Obituaries » Brenda S. Marksberry Jones

Burial Date: October 26, 2021 Receptions Event Center 1379 Donaldson Hwy Erlanger, KY Oct. 26, 1-4 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 36 times















Brenda was born July 30, 1962 in Cincinnati Ohio. She received her wings on Saturday October 23, 2021 at St Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY while getting the best care by the most wonderful staff. Brenda worked as a passionate hair stylist at Madonna Manor Nursing Home and Personal Touch Salon where she radiated love and compassion to all of her dear clients; she was also an identical twin to her sister Linda who she adored more than anyone (born together and friends forever).

Brenda enjoyed many things during her life, her favorites would have to include her Riverland camp on the Ohio River, where she also married her loving husband Roger. She enjoyed boating, camping, vacationing in Florida with friends and watching the Cincinnati Bengals. Spending time with family and friends was Brenda’s greatest joy. She has two faithful companions Hoss and Izzy that will miss her so dearly.

Preceding in death is her beloved sister Margaret (Margie) Hubbard and her faithful four legged companion Sallie Pearl. Those left carrying on her beautiful name include her husband Roger Marksberry; sons, Beau Baynum, Brooks (Alison) Baynum; daughters, Hailey and Ronnie Marksberry; Twin Sister, Linda (Tom) Runge; Nieces, Karlie Runge, Paige (Ryan) Siple, Sister, Loretta Dixon; Niece and Nephew, Alex Dixon, Eric (Shannon) Dixon; Sister, Bonnie (Gay) Hill Hawk; Dearest Friend, Carla; and many other loving friends and family.

A celebration of life will be held from 1pm until 4pm on Tuesday October 26, 2021 at Receptions Event Center Erlanger, KY. (1379 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018)

*We ask that you celebrate with us in Cincinnati Bengals attire*

Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes, Elsmere assisting the Family.