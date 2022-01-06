Obituaries » Brenda L. Lynn

Brenda Lee Lynn, 72, of Elsmere, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. She was born October 23, 1949 in Danville, KY to the late Albert and Georgia Scott. She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Scott. Brenda is survived by her loving sons: Scott L. Lynn and Albert Lynn (Crystal), her dear siblings: Anna Walls, Tammy Merrill, Mark Scott, and Albert Scott, and her beloved grandchildren: David, Noah, Nicholas, Hannah, Ameliya, and Grace Lynn. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 12:30 PM until 1 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.