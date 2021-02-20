Obituaries » Brenda L. Iles

Burial Date: February 24, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Feb. 24, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 42 times















Brenda Lee Iles, age 62, of Independence, KY passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2021 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas, KY. Brenda was born the daughter of the late John Salmons and Alice Hammons Salmons on May 6, 1958 in Covington, KY.

Brenda was the most caring and loving woman you would ever meet. Always trying to make everyone feel loved and make them smile. There was never a moment that she was not smiling while listening to music, looking at memorable pictures, scrap booking, crocheting blankets, being outdoors and spending time with family, friends, and the Lord.

She is survived by her husband William Ray Iles Sr.; four children, Vesta Marie (Doug) Coyle, Amanda Sue Iles, Billie Jean Beach and Jerry, and William Ray (Cindy) Iles Jr.; seven grandchildren, Christopher (Vicki) McKinney, Austin (Sara) Coyle, Jonathan Coyle, Alyiah Beach, Courtney Beach, Tre Beach, and Ethan Iles; four great grandchildren, Anna McKinney, Kayden McKinney, Dawson Coyle and Wesley Coyle; siblings, Judy Salmons, Phillip Salmons, David Salmons and Nancy Salmons; step siblings, Lucy Caple and James Crum; special grandkids, Kyley Bland, Carson Boyle, Katie Sandfoss, Sarah Sandfoss, Elsie Sandfoss, Eddie Slocum, Josh Gabbard, Abbie Dellecave, Charlie Denny, and Paul Kelsey; special sons-in-law, Carlis McKinney and Roy Beach; close friend, Karen Lauderman; as well as many other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 12:00 noon until time of service at 2:00pm at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.