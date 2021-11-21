Obituaries » Brenda J. Watson Dennis

Burial Date: December 7, 2021

Brenda Joyce Dennis Watson, age 77, of Dry Ridge, KY, passed away, Sunday, November 21, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood, KY. She retired from Kroger and was a member of Walton Christian Church. Brenda also previously worked as a Cafeteria worker for Grant County Schools and a Cashier at McDonald’s in Dry Ridge. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

Her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Lipscomb Dennis, and her sisters, Shirley Cox and Becky Lewis, all preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Michael Watson (Michele); siblings, Ronald Dennis (Cecilia); grandchildren, Amanda McKinley (Cody) and Jonathan Watson (Amanda); and great grandchildren, Landon McKinley, Leah McKinley, and Bailey Watson.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the funeral service to immediately follow, at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051.