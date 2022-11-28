Obituaries » Brenda J. Tummons

Burial Date: December 9, 2022 Darlington Farms Condo Community 2360 Doublegate Lane Burlington, KY 41005 Dec. 9, 4 - 8 p.m.

Brenda “BB” Joyce Rosenstiel Wolfe Tummons, 74 of Florence entered Eternal Life on November 28th, 2022.

She was born on April 1st, 1948, in Covington, KY.

Brenda was a member of the First Church of Christ and volunteered in the infant room every chance she could.

Brenda’s early years were in advertising for Dixie News and advertising for the phonebook company, however, her greatest achievements were being the most loving mother to her daughters and being the greatest Mummum to her three grandchildren.

Brenda enjoyed life, always laughing with the sweetest smile. If you visited her home, you would hear Barry Manilo playing in the background. She loved the Cincinnati Reds and cheering on the UK Wildcats. Her greatest love was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Watching her grandsons play basketball and volunteering for girl scouts along with baking and having precious sleepovers with her granddaughter were some of her proudest moments in life. She loved her cat “baby boy” Jax, who was able to visit her weekly while in treatment. Brenda loved being outside and would always be found sitting on her deck or porch, enjoying the sun.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Charles Preston Tummons, her parents, and her ex-husband and friend Sandy Wolfe.

Brenda is survived by her daughters Jami Wolfe Couzins of Hebron and Stacia Wolfe Burns of Burlington, two grandsons, Spencer and Luke Couzins, both of Hebron, a granddaughter, Abby Burns of Burlington, brothers, sisters, many nieces and nephews, many wonderful close long time friends and family.

A Celebration of Brenda’s “BB” Life will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, from 4 PM to 8 PM at Darlington Farms Condo Community, 2360 Doublegate Lane, Burlington, KY 41005