Burial Date: April 15, 2023 Immaculate Heart of Mary 5876 Veterans Way Burlington, KY 41005 April 15, 10 - 11 a.m.

Brenda Coleman Sorrell aged 80, of Florence, Ky, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Edgewood after a brief illness. Brenda was retired after a long banking career, which began at Central Trust Bank in Cincinnati, later PNC and ultimately Huntington Bank, rising from a typist to a Certified Financial Advisor and President of the Trust Department. She also served as President of the National Association of Banking Women and was active with United Appeal.

Brenda was an extremely giving, fun-loving, and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. Above all else she valued family and was the perfect example of unconditional love with devotion to her family and friends. She was a devout Catholic and lived her life for others with the belief in “paying it forward”. Brenda was a people person who knew everyone and enjoyed being on the go. She traveled at every opportunity all over the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Spain. Her most cherished celebrations were those spent with family and her many friends. She was born June 6, 1942, the daughter of the late Leslie and Margarette Coleman of Falmouth, Ky. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Sorrell and one daughter Michelle Gray. She is survived by one daughter Renee Sorrell of England, three sisters, Carolyn Wachtel of Scottsdale, Az, Debbie Stenger of Burlington, Ky, Regina (Bob) Guyette of Paradise Valley, Az, three brothers, Larry Coleman, Falmouth, Ky., Marc (Patti) Coleman Canonsburg, Pa, Mike (Cristi) Coleman of Lake Park, Ga, two grandsons, Brandon (Julia) Dickman of Independence and Alex (Olivia) Gray of Covington, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Covington, Ky. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Burlington, Ky. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mary Rose Mission, 272 Main St., Florence, Ky. 41042.