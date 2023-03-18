Obituaries » Brenda C. Ainsworth

Burial Date: March 23, 2023 214 W Southern Ave. Covington, Kentucky 41015 March 23, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 64 times















Brenda C. Ainsworth, 69, of Elsmere passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. She was retired and previously worked as an IT Manager for The Discovery Channel. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents Richard “Dean” and Ruth Ainsworth.

She is survived by her best friend of 30 years Beverly J. Edmonds; her aunt and uncle Shirley and Toby Hake; her cousin Susan Hake and many friends and co-workers.

Visitation 1-2 PM followed by funeral service at 2 PM Thursday, March 23, 2023 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial to follow at Butler Cemetery, Butler, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Elizabeth, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017.