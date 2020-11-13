Obituaries » Brandy N. White

Obituary Viewed 78 times















Brandy Nicole White 26 out of Covington ky passed away 11/13/2020 in Independence ky. She is survived by her daughter Malaysia White 10 months, Her mother Ada Hall White, Her 2 brothers William white Jr and Justin white, her nephews Cylcus and william the 3rd, her nieces Jemma, Brayleigh, Maggie, Harlee, and Harmony. Brandy loved spending time with her loved ones and friends, she enjoyed listening to music and coloring.Now our baby can fly high with her father William white sr and her brother Timmy white.