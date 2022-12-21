Obituaries » Brandy Canavan

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Brandy Canavan of Florence, age 57, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. She was born in Evergreen Park, IL on November 29, 1965, to the late James and Dawn Burns. Brandy was currently working as a Medical Billing Specialist. In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to a variety of music, watching Columbo, and caring for those closest to her. Most of all, Brandy genuinely loved being a mom and grandma, her quirky sense of humor, comforting smile, and warm hugs will truly be missed beyond measure.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Mary (Jose) Pena; beloved grandchildren, Michael Pena, Matthew Pena, and Lucas Pena; sisters, Monica, Dana, and Sue; as well as other friends and relatives who will cherish her memory.

