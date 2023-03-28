Obituaries » Brandon Barnes

Brandon Barnes, age 44, passed away on March 28, 2023, in Bellevue, Kentucky. He was born on February 11, 1979, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Dennis S. Barnes (Barbara) and Denise Cahill Barnes. Brandon attended St. Therese grade school and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1997. He was the general manager at a pizza restaurant for eight years. In his spare time, he enjoyed Red’s baseball, Xavier basketball, and Bengals football. Brandon was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin. He loved spending time with his fiancé, Fraulein Cantara (Lynn) and two cats, Sonny and Chase. He is survived by his loving siblings, Alyssa Weyer, Brandi Barnes, PFC Cameron Barnes, and Kaitlyn Barnes; nieces and nephews, Dylan Stucker, Jocelyn Barnes, Jude Barnes, and Alec Powers; Uncle and Aunt Kenny and Debbie Sheanshang, Aunt Barbara Cahill Mulvaney and Uncle and Aunt Mike and Debbie Barnes. Brandon was preceded in death by Don and Patricia Barnes, Joseph and Marie Cahill, and Aunt Donna Cahill Haley. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Therese Church, Southgate, Kentucky, from 11:00am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Newport Central Catholic High School, 13 Carothers Road, Newport, Kentucky, 41071.