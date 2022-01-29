Obituaries » Bradley W. Vance

Burial Date: February 8, 2022 Visitation will be from 4 – 6 PM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Memorial Contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Bradley W. Vance, age 55 of Independence, KY passed away January 29, 2022. Brad was born July 22, 1966 in Covington, KY to the late RC Vance and Helen Ross Vance. Brad worked in property maintenance and he loved to ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and loved to ride in charity benefits and rides to help others. He was a member of the FOP Lodge #20 in Kenton County and he loved shiny clean cars and he loved his fur babies Ryeleigh and Whiskey. Brad is preceded in death by his Parents RC and Helen Vance and Brother Byron Vance. Brad is survived by his Children Christopher, Nicole, Gracie, Gabriel, and Gabriella, Granddaughter Jala, Fiance Dawn Slusher, Siblings Andrew Vance (Sheila), Sandra Vance, Monica Williamson (Terry), Sister-in-Law Teresa Vance, he was a father figure to Xavier and Pawpaw to Eli, and he is also survived by several Nieces & Nephews, Cousins, and Aunts & Uncles. Visitation will be from 4 – 6 PM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Memorial Contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.