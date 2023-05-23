Obituaries » Bradley J. Lambert

Bradley James Lambert, 28, of Middletown, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Liberty Township, Ohio, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born December 13, 1994, in Cincinnati, the son of Roxanne Lambert of Middletown. He was a Skilled Machine Operator for Kraft-Heinz Company. He is survived by his cousin, Raymond Noah Tibbetts (cousins closer than brothers); Michael Smith, Jr. (best friend); Grandmother, Florence Lambert; his aunts and uncles, Fredrick (Cheri) Lambert; Susan (Mark) Ridder; Mark (Sandy) Lambert; Timothy Lambert; Janine (Ben) Walz, and a wide host of amazing friends that he has shared his life with. May his spirit continue to live on in your memories. He was also preceded in death by his grandfather, Fredrick Lambert and his aunt, Robin Hansel. “May the wind always be at your back, and the sun always upon your face, and may the wings of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars.”

Services and burial are private under the direction of Floral Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.