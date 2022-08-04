Obituaries » Bradley H. Hawver

No services will be held at this time

Bradley “Brad” Harold Hawver, 39, of Florence, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his residence. Brad was born in Houston, TX, on December 29, 1982, to Marijo Raap and Harold S. Hawver.

He was a server and bartender at BJ’s Brewhouse in Florence, KY.

Brad had a great appreciation for music. In his spare time, Brad loved to write, produce, and play music. Multi-faceted, Brad enjoyed playing his guitar, drums, and keyboard.

He will be greatly missed by his beloved mother, Marijo Raap; sister Amanda Politowski; and brothers Preston Hawver and Travis Hawver.

Brad was preceded in death by his father, Harold S. Hawver; paternal grandparents Herman and Lena Hawver; and maternal grandparents Henry and Elvas Raap.

