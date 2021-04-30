Obituaries » Bonnie S. Finley

Burial Date: May 12, 2021 Florentine Event Center 8605 Haines Drive Florence, KY 41042 May 12, 6 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 8 times















Bonnie S. “Bon Bon” Finley, 62, of Union passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati.

Bonnie was the Finance Manager for Marshall Dry Ridge Toyota and she enjoyed spending time with her friends and watching NFL football.

She was preceded in death by her husband Mike Finley; her parents, and siblings.

Survivors include stepdaughter, Joscena Finley; stepsons, Michael and Anthony (Mariam) Finley; her faithful companion, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Taylor; and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Florentine Event Center, 8605 Haines Drive, Florence, KY 41042 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Memorial services will be at 6:00 p.m. with the reception continuing following the service. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.