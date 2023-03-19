Obituaries » Bonnie S. Doerman Pitts

Bonnie Sue (Pitts) Doerman, 81, of Hebron passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 following a short illness.

Bonnie was born on January 7, 1942, in Covington, Kentucky to Elmer and Freda (Ryle) Pitts. She drove a school bus for Boone County Schools for nearly 30 years.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, William Christopher Doerman in 2015; and her parents.

Survivors include her sons, Keith (Gloria) Doerman, Ryle (Shannon) Doerman and Kevin (Krista) Doerman; grandsons, Chad, Todd, Koen, Jeremy, and Jason; and great grandchildren, Allie, Hannah, Todd, Callie, Clayton, Hunter and Chase.

Visitation is from 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon, Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron. Funeral services to follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of donor’s choice.