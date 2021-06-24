Obituaries » Bonnie P. Geisler

Burial Date: June 28, 2021 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 June 28, 2 p.m.

Bonnie Puccini Geisler, 77 of Dayton, Kentucky passed away on June 24, 2021.

Bonnie was born May 2, 1944 in Cincinnati, OH.

Bonnie was a graduate of Dayton High School, class of 63, Dayton, Kentucky. She was an Administrative Assistant for the Planning and Zoning for Campbell County. Bonnie also worked in the Cafeteria at Dayton High School and was a member of the Dayton Eagles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Chester Geisler, her parents, James and Audrey Rolf.

Bonnie is survived by her Son, Gregory Geisler, Daughter, Laura (Beau) Hall, Sister, Peggy Perkinson, Grandkids, Brittany & Austin, Bonnie’s 2 Little Angels, Cassidy & Nevaeh, and 3 Nephews.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, Monday, June 28, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue followed by the service at 2:00 pm. with Rev. Michael Sweeney officiating. Celebration of Life Reception will follow at the Bellevue Vets.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, Kentucky 41017.