Obituaries » Bonnie M. Hoskins

Burial Date: August 2, 2022 Serenity Funeral Care 40 West 6th St Covington, KY 41011 Aug. 2, 2 p.m.

Bonnie Mae Hoskins, 78, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at The Village Care Center in Erlanger, KY. She was born on March 18, 1944, in Covington, KY. Bonnie is the daughter of the late Payton and Edith Parman. In addition to her parents, Bonnie is preceded in death by her brother: Jimmy Parman and her sisters: Patsy Theus, Jeannie Willis, Nancy Hornsby and Kathy Reid. Bonnie is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Alan Hoskins. Also, her daughters: Stacy (Michael) Eglian, Stephanie (Johnny) Links and her son: Kevin (Michelle) Hoskins. Bonnie has 5 grandchildren: Tyler & Jordan Eglian, Jill (Michael) Geib, Matthew and Ashlee Hoskins. Bonnie also has 3 great-grandchildren: Jacob, Mason and Bailee Geib. Bonnie made it her mission in life to serve others & spread joy. She believed in God & unconditional love. She truly was one of a kind. She enjoyed traveling with her family & friends, camping, racing, fishing, playing bingo or going to the casino and cooking & cleaning. She would have a great time in the kitchen! She mostly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 1 to 2 P.M. The Funeral Service will begin at 2P.M. This will all take place at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th St in Covington, KY 41011. A Celebration of Life will follow at Anchor Church in Erlanger KY.